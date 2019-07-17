|
|
Beverly Ann "Penny" Borgioli Sheffield
July 10, 2019
Beverly Ann "Penny" Borgioli Sheffield, of Deland, Florida, was called to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 after a brief illness. She was 79 years old. She left behind her loving husband of 52 years, Jackie Sheffield, and her son, Brian Sheffield, both of Deland, FL, and her granddaughter, Ashley Sheffield of Shandaken, NY. She will also be missed by her loving Cat, Junior, or JR as he has also been known by. Mrs. Sheffield was predeceased by her Dad and Step-Mom, Daniel and Sue Borgioli, her brother, Carl Hayes, and her Aunts and Uncles. She will also be missed by her many Cousins from Massachusetts, Florida, Georgia, and Hawaii. Mrs. Sheffield was born in Revere, MA, a suburb of Boston, MA, and moved to Boca Raton, FL with her parents in 1957. She Graduated from FSU in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Special Education. She has made Deland her home since 1972. Mrs. Sheffield is a member of the Tomoka Christian Church in Deland, FL and was the Teacher of the Sunday School Senior Adult Class. She enjoyed playing Cards, Christian Music, and watching her favorite TV Show "General Hospital". The Family would like to invite everyone to a Memorial Celebration of Mrs. Sheffield's Life being held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Tomoka Christian Church located at 1101 E. Plymouth Avenue, Deland, FL 32724. In Lieu of Flowers, the Family would appreciate donations in Penny's name to the Church's "Roof Fund" by mailing your donation to the Tomoka Christian Church at the address above. Arrangements by Lankford Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019