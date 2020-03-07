|
Beverly D. Williams
January 22, 1943 - March 3, 2020
Beverly Williams, loving mother, encouraging teacher, and devoted Christian, was surrounded by family as she passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of 77.
Born on January 22, 1943 in her great aunt's home in New Paltz, New York, Beverly was the first-born child of Stanley and Juanita Dore Osborne, who preceded her in death. When Beverly was diagnosed with rheumatic fever at age 7 the family moved to St. Augustine, FL and then settled permanently in the Daytona Beach area. Beverly graduated from Seabreeze High School in 1961 and was a proud graduate of Stetson University. A master teacher, she was a public-school educator for 44 years and taught children with a range of abilities the joys of discipline and curiosity, primarily in the Volusia County School system. Beverly was a model of good character and encouraged integrity in those around her. A champion for justice, she tenaciously challenged unfair systems and processes for the entirety of her adult life. Beverly loved teaching, walking on the beach, spending time with her family, reading, playing Jeopardy!, and country music and dancing.
Her kindness and compassion, advocacy for fairness, understated yet vivacious wit, and her tireless effort to continue to learn are among the many beautiful legacies she leaves her children, her family, and her many friends and acquaintances. Above all, she delighted in being with her grandchildren.
Beverly is survived by her siblings Gene Osborne and Wayne Osborne (Rocky Mount, NC), Teri Osborne Campbell (Augusta, ME) two children Diane Boyd (Greenville, SC), and Buddy Boyd and granddaughter Adelynn (West Palm Beach, FL). A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 18th at 2 PM at Union Congregational Church, 1050 Daytona Ave., Holly Hill, FL. Beverly gave consistently throughout her life to many charitable organizations. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Union Congregational Church or Hospice in her honor.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020