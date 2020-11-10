1/1
Beverly Foster Wager
1951 - 2020
Beverly Foster Wager
July 3, 1951 - November 3, 2020
Beverly Foster Wager, 69, Edgewater, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Beverly was born in Newark, NJ and moved to Florida in the early 1960's. She was a member of the Eagles Lodge and the Dolphin Club, both in Edgewater and a lifetime member of the VFW Post in New Smyrna Beach. She enjoyed boating, fishing, camping and traveling with her husband on the back of their motorcycle. Survivors include her husband, Leonard "Lenny"; two sons, Robert (Rhonda) Simmons, Sr. of Port Orange and John Simmons of Edgewater; two brothers, Robert (Lorraine) Foster, Jr. of Laurence Harbor, NJ and William Foster of Farmingdale, NJ; eight sisters, JoAnn Foster and Donna Morgan, both of Edgewater; Joyce (Burnard) Rainge of New Smyrna Beach, Barbara Brought of Wellsboro, PA, Diann (William) Kshir of Mansfield, PA, Dolores Schmucker of Goshen, IN and Betty Sockabasin of Greene, ME and Debra Nieman of Warsaw, IN; four grandsons, Robert Simmons, Jr. and Michael Simmons, both of Port Orange and Matthew and Gunnar Simmons, both of Edgewater and many nephews, nieces and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Josephine Foster, brother, James Foster and two sisters, Patricia Katechis and Jacklyn Hurst. She will be dearly missed by all. It was Beverly's request that there not be a service. Cremation will be by Dudley Crematory, New Smyrna Beach.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory
433 North Ridgewood Avenue
Edgewater, FL 32132
(386) 428-6487
