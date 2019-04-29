|
|
Beverly Garrick
08/14/1939 - 04/25/2019
Beverly Garrick passed away on April 25, 2019 at age 79. She was born in Derby, CT. She was predeceased by her husband Edward, her son Keith Anderson and grandson Brian Drozdowski. She is survived by daughters Dawn Anderson (Rich) and Shari Ferguson (Martin). She has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves cousins, nieces, nephews and all her friends from the Fraternal Order of Eagles of Debary, where she was a member. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 3rd at 11am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019