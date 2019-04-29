Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Garrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Garrick


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly Garrick Obituary
Beverly Garrick
08/14/1939 - 04/25/2019
Beverly Garrick passed away on April 25, 2019 at age 79. She was born in Derby, CT. She was predeceased by her husband Edward, her son Keith Anderson and grandson Brian Drozdowski. She is survived by daughters Dawn Anderson (Rich) and Shari Ferguson (Martin). She has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves cousins, nieces, nephews and all her friends from the Fraternal Order of Eagles of Debary, where she was a member. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 3rd at 11am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now