Beverly Gregg
05/08/2019
Memorial Service for Beverly Grace Bohnert Rutter Gregg (fondly known as Gree') will be 10am Saturday, May 25 at St. James Episcopal Church, 38 S. Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach. A reception with Beverly's life story will follow at Volusia Memorial, 548 N. Nova Road, Ormond Beach, followed by her urn placement at Volusia Memorial Park. Beverly was born in Lakewood, Ohio and moved to this area for the second time in 1963 where she raised her family in Ormond Beach. She was a former bookkeeper for Scotty's lumber yard and a member of St James Episcopal Church where her father, Rev. George M. Rutter was the founding Rector. She attended Seabreeze Jr. High, Daytona Beach in 1947 before moving to and graduating from St. Mary's School & Junior College in Raleigh, North Carolina. Beverly was an avid NASCAR and Tony Stewart fan. She enjoyed the Beach, growing Orchids and reading. Survivors include her son, Richard Jr. (Tricia), Springfield, OR; two, daughters, Debra (David) McCall, South Daytona and Melissa Sue (Bob) Howlett, Jacksonville; six grandchildren, Holly (Paul), Richard III (Lacy), Liz, Ryan (Jessica), Nicole, Maggie (Brian); six great grandchildren, Zander, Elyza, Cameron, Ben, Haylie, and Jasper. Family kindly asks donations be made in Beverly's memory to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32127. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com for the Gregg family.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 15 to May 19, 2019