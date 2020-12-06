Beverly Hukill



Port Orange - On Tuesday December 1, 2020 Heaven received a Sweet Angel who got her wings a long time ago.



Beverly Jean Hukill passed away peacefully at the Good Samaritan Society Assisted Living Facility.



Beverly had resided at the Good Samaritan since April 24, 2014, due to Alzheimer's disease.



Born in Columbus, Ohio on August 8, 1939, she was 81 Years old and had very full and happy life.



Beverly grew up in Ocala, Fl and began her married life with Wayne Ellis Teuton until they moved to Daytona Beach in 1970. Beverly lived in the Daytona Beach area for 45 years and had many friends due to her loving spirit.



She was predeceased by her Mother and Father, Dorothy and Alan Hukill, and both of her brothers, Paul Hukill and Frank Hukill. All three children were graciously adopted by Dorothy and Allen in 1939.



Beverly was also predeceased by her precious 4 legged little girl, "Sassy" who was her faithful companion for over 10 years, who she would daily dress in special outfits. Beverly rescued her little terrier and they were inseparable.



Beverly is also survived by her devoted children Susan Teuton-Clark and Allen Teuton, grandchildren, whom she loved very deeply, Michelle Teuton-Pons and Michael Klein, a beautiful great grandchild River Pons (who Beverly got to hold for Christmas of 2017). Beverly is also survived by her Cousin Gene Koch, Ohio, whom she loved and looked forward to his annual visits.



Beverly and Wayne opened and operated a local restaurant, Mr. Tees Pizza, for 15 years in South Daytona. That is where so many in the Community came to know and love her. She was always there for all who needed her.



Beverly was a special lady with a heart so enormous that she made an impact on everyone who knew her. Her laughter filled our minds and hearts. Beverly was truly loved by her family and friends. Beverly's passion was to ensure that each of those she loved knew how much joy, happiness, pleasure, love and companionship they had shared with her and how much she treasured each of them.



Beverly was proud of her family and was a source of unending support to see them all happy. Her heart wanted nothing more than family and love and by the grace of God she was able to live that out fully before Alzheimer's entered in.



Beverly loved to talk and would spend hours in person or on the phone, just talking, she had a great voice. Her favorite flower were red roses and her favorite color was red. Beverly also loved to cook with some of her favorite meals being from the Southern culture….we will miss her fried country steak.



My Mom and I had many conversations about what it would be like after we pass, and we were comforted in our deep belief in Jesus and our faith in the afterlife. We believed that "it wouldn't be long that we and our loved ones who trusted Jesus in their hearts will be reunited in the Reality of Eternity."



The Family will have a celebration of life gathering at a later date.









