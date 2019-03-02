|
|
Beverly June Griffiths
06/07/1929 - 01/26/2019
On Saturday, January 26, 2019, Beverly (Bev) Griffitts, 89, passed away peacefully at home with her family. She was born in Millington, Michigan. Has lived in Florida for over 20 years. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Martha Goodwill, her husband, Vern, a sister Jean and brother Junior (Erma) Goodwill and three grandchildren. She is survived by her four children, Sandra of Edgewater, Donnie, Debbie, and Betty of Michigan. Also by five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. A sister, Dorothy Blakeslee, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bev worked at Electrowire in Michigan for 30 years. And several places in Florida including the Council on Aging, Kmart, and Bealls Outlet. She was a member of American Legion Auxillary. She also attended DBCC continuing education program to get her high school diploma. She enjoyed shooting pool, bowling, puzzles, and crosswords. A Memorial service will be held at the Halifax Health Hospice Center at 4140 S. Ridgewood Ave, Edgewater on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019