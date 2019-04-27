|
|
Beverly Louise Strott
10/15/1923 - 04/21/2019
Beverly Louise Strott was born on October 15th, 1923. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA as Beverly Louise Haas. She married Charles Raymond Strott on June 14th, 1947. Beverly was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was also passionate about saving the lives of unborn children. As a result, she cofounded the Daytona Beach Pregnancy Crisis Center in 1989. Beverly lived her life dedicated to The Lord Jesus Christ. She went to be with The Lord on April 21st, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Daytona Beach Pregnancy Crisis Center, 416 Ridgewood Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32114. A Celebration of Life Service is on Saturday, May 4that 3:00 pm at Crosswalk Church, Daytona Beach. Baldwin Brothers, Port Orange is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019