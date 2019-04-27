Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Strott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Louise Strott


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly Louise Strott Obituary
Beverly Louise Strott
10/15/1923 - 04/21/2019
Beverly Louise Strott was born on October 15th, 1923. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA as Beverly Louise Haas. She married Charles Raymond Strott on June 14th, 1947. Beverly was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was also passionate about saving the lives of unborn children. As a result, she cofounded the Daytona Beach Pregnancy Crisis Center in 1989. Beverly lived her life dedicated to The Lord Jesus Christ. She went to be with The Lord on April 21st, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Daytona Beach Pregnancy Crisis Center, 416 Ridgewood Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32114. A Celebration of Life Service is on Saturday, May 4that 3:00 pm at Crosswalk Church, Daytona Beach. Baldwin Brothers, Port Orange is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.