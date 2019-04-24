|
Beverly May Reichman
01/11/1932 - 04/12/2019
Friday, April 12, 2019 our loving and much loved mother Beverly May Reichman, 87, was taken to her eternal home by our Lord Jesus. She was born to James E. and Gertrude O. (Chamberlin) Vandermark in Deposit, NY. She married her high school sweetheart Roy Robert Reichman on August 27, 1950 after she graduated with honors for Ridley-Lowell Business and Technical Institute in Binghamton, NY. They were happily married for 53 years until Roy succumbed to cancer and went to be with his Lord in 2003. Beverly is survived by three daughters: Cheryl (Michael) Kirisits of Tarpon Springs, FL, Lynne (Mark) Casta of South Daytona, FL and Karan (Doug) Carnahan of Charleston, SC. She also leaves behind five grandchildren: Michael, Corissa, Nicole, Eric, Jaime and five great grandchildren Leyona, Arden, Rowen, Mazzy and Madeline. Beverly is also survived by a sister Rhea L. Holbert of Valdosta, GA. Beverly had an wavering faith in her Lord and was a member of FBC Harbor Oaks in Port Orange, FL. Her sweet, gentle and kind spirit touched many lives as she served the Lord and volunteered for Hospice. Beverly loved reading, scrap-booking, keeping up with family and friends on Facebook, sewing and quilting, knitting and crocheting, and decorated many cakes over the years. She was greatly loved and will be so missed but ever in our memories and hearts!
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019