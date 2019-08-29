Home

Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
social room on the first floor of their condo building
4 Oceans West Blvd
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave.
Beacon, NY
View Map
1946 - 2019
Beverly Newton Williams
January 7, 1946 - August 7, 2019
Beloved wife, mother, cousin, aunt and friend entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 7. Beverly was born in Newburgh, NY, where she grew up. On October 15, 1966, she married Raymond Williams at Sacred Heart Church, in Newburgh, NY. They lived in the home they built on Forest Road in Wallkill, NY, where they raised their daughter Danielle. Beverly had previous jobs, then was a stay at home mom while raising their daughter. She went back to work at Wallkill Central School District, Mount St. Mary College, and finished her career as an administrative assistant for the Office of Curriculum and Instruction at Valley Central School District. Beverly and her husband Raymond retired to Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, where they loved to socialize and go out to dinner. Beverly is predeceased by her parents, Florence Shay Newton and Edward Newton. She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Williams, and many cousins, family members and close friends. There will be a Celebration of Life in Florida on Sunday, September, 29 from 1-4, in the social room on the first floor of their condo building at 4 Oceans West Blvd, Daytona Beach Shores. In New York there will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 19 from 1-4, at the Elks Lodge at 900 Wolcott Ave. in Beacon, NY. Donations may be made to Sparrows Nest of Hudson Valley, a charity that provides two meals, once a week, to the families of caregivers and children diagnosed with any type of cancer at www.sparrowsnestcharity.org or 946 Rte. 346 #7 Wappingers Falls 12590. Donations may also be made to Halifax Health Hospice, www.halifaxhealth.org/hospice or 3800 Woodbriar Trail Port Orange, FL 32129

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
