Beverly Townsend
March 3, 1936 - January 23, 2020
Beverly Townsend, age 83 of Ormond Beach, passed away on January 23,2020. She was born to the late Harold Young and Pearl Smith on March 3, 1936 in Woodbury, New Jersey. Playing sunrise taps on her bugle during summer camp was a favorite childhood memory. While a DuPont employee, a fateful meeting during a USO dance in Delaware resulted in a 43-year marriage to the late Dr. James Townsend. In 1956, Bev joined him at the then United States Air Force base, Nouasseur, near Casablanca in Morocco. After moving to Ormond Beach in 1966, she and James, now a veterinarian, opened Ormond Beach Veterinary Clinic. Bev managed the clinic for 34 years. The two golfed together and she joined him in the ownership and operation of the Tomoka Oaks Golf and Country Club after their co-purchase of the club in 1979. A member of First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach since 1966, Beverly was a Stephen's Minister, volunteered her time to the Grief Share Program and New Start program. Helping others was important to Beverly. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Townsend and Cindy Kiecksee. Grandchildren, Delaney Kiecksee and Ethan Story. Brother, , H.H. Young and Brother in Law , Stanley Townsend. There will not be a public memorial service. The family urges well-wishers to donate to New Start 336 S. Halifax Avenue Ormond Beach, FL 32176 in honor of Beverly. Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home Ormond Beach is handling arrangements. https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/43306/
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020