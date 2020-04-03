|
|
Bill B. Farmer
March 10, 1926 - April 1, 2020
Bill B. Farmer passed away Wednesday April 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born in Mullens, West Virginia. He served in the United States Navy and was among one of the first underwater demolition team, also called Frogmen in World War II. Bill moved to New Smyrna Beach in 1950 with his loving wife Jean. He was a conductor on the Florida East Coast Railroad; a physical education teacher/coach at Faulkner Elementary and Coronado Elementary. Bill was an avid pool player, owned the pool hall on Canal Street and the sports pub in Port Orange. He enjoyed going to the beach and was a sport enthusiast. Bill was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Jean, in January of this year. Survivors include his daughter, Billie Jean Marx, of New Smyrna Beach; his son, James of New Smyrna Beach; his daughter, Frances Farmer of Apopka; grandchildren, Jeanne May, Josh, Heather, Crystal, Samantha, Kyle, Alyssa; great grandchildren, Gracie, Shahla, Dylan, Kian, Tristan, and Lilly.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater with Joshua Marx, officiating. Burial will immediately follow. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020