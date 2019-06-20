|
|
Bill E. Alexander
06/02/2019
Bill E. Alexander, 84, of DeLand, FL, passed away on June 2, 2019, in the loving care of The Alliance Community DeLand and Kindred Hospice. Bill was born in Wilkinson, West Virginia. After graduating from Chapmanville High School, he joined the United States Air Force and served from 1954-1958. Bill continued his education at Morris Harvey College (now the University of Charleston) where he graduated in 1961 with a BA in Education and received his Master's in Education from Georgia Southern College in 1965. In 1966 he began his long career of coaching. 1966-1967: Brevard Jr. College, Cocoa, FL - Assistant Basketball Coach, Head Golf Coach. 1967-1977: Armstrong State College, Savannah, GA – Director of Athletics, Head Basketball Coach, Head Golf Coach. 1977-1981: Stetson University, DeLand, FL – Assistant Athletic Director, Assistant Basketball Coach. 1981-1993: Budget Rent A Car of DeLand, President/Owner; during this time he also coached for a year as the head basketball coach for professional team in France. Bill was a former member of the DeLand Country Club, Rotary Club of DeLand, Leadership Deland, and the DeLand Quarterback Club. He was listed in Two Thousand Men of Achievement; Personalities of the South and a Kentucky Colonel. One of Bill's favorite things to do was to entertain his friends and family by playing the guitar and signing. He also loved to whistle! He is survived by his daughter, Andrea Gleason of Tarpon Springs, FL; son-in-law, Jim Gleason; his grandchildren Jared, Thad, Ali-Mae, and Tucker; The David Cantley Family from Lake Worth, FL who were family to him; and his former wife Joie Alexander of Port Orange. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to The Boys and Girls Club of Volusia/Flagler Counties, 101 North Woodland Blvd., Suite 400, DeLand, FL 32720; or The Council on Aging of Volusia County, 420 Fentress Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114. His memorial service will be on August 5, 2019 at 10 A.M. at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 U.S. Highway 1, North; Mims, FL 32754.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 20 to June 23, 2019