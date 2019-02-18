|
|
Bill Lamar Ballard
11/06/1931 - 02/16/2019
Bill Lamar Ballard, 87, of Ormond Beach, went to be with our Lord on February 16, 2019. He was born in Alma, Georgia on November 6, 1931. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Loretta Jean Ballard; his brother, William Mack Ballard (wife Joanne Ballard), his two sons, Steven Lamar Ballard and Bruce Erwin Ballard, and grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher, Trevor and Kristen. He had a wonderful life of accomplishments and a very successful career but his favorite title was "A sinner saved by grace". He was a devout and loving husband, an excellent father and leaves behind a legacy of close family and friends. His family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Calvary Christian Center, 1687 W. Granada Blvd. in Ormond Beach where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019