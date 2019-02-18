Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Calvary Christian Center
1687 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Christian Center
1687 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Ballard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Lamar Ballard


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bill Lamar Ballard Obituary
Bill Lamar Ballard
11/06/1931 - 02/16/2019
Bill Lamar Ballard, 87, of Ormond Beach, went to be with our Lord on February 16, 2019. He was born in Alma, Georgia on November 6, 1931. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Loretta Jean Ballard; his brother, William Mack Ballard (wife Joanne Ballard), his two sons, Steven Lamar Ballard and Bruce Erwin Ballard, and grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher, Trevor and Kristen. He had a wonderful life of accomplishments and a very successful career but his favorite title was "A sinner saved by grace". He was a devout and loving husband, an excellent father and leaves behind a legacy of close family and friends. His family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Calvary Christian Center, 1687 W. Granada Blvd. in Ormond Beach where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.