Bill Westfall

04/30/2019

Bill Westfall, 55, of Port Orange, passed away on April 30. A native of Texarkana, TX, he has been a resident of this area for the last 35 years. He was retired from the City of Port Orange where he worked in maintenance. When he wasn't working, Bill loved to go fishing. If he wasn't fishing, he could be found cruising around town in his golf cart, working on his vehicles or spending time with his family. He had a soft spot in his heart for animals of any kind, and absolutely loved the dogs that shared his home. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Westfall and Nancy McPherson, his step father, William "Cotton" McPherson and his sister, Barbara Lee.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 27 years, Barbara, brother, Rick (Shannon) Westfall of Flagler, sisters, Linda Lasker and Pat (Bill) Self, both of Texas, step brothers, Jack Westfall and Chris Westfall, his mother in law, Ann Dietz and many nieces, nephews and extended family. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 4 from 12 noon until 2:00 pm, with a celebration of his life at 2:00 at the Heritage Place at Baldwin Brothers, Port Orange. You are invited to share your memories with the family at www.baldwincremation.com.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019