Billie Jean Groover
1942 - 2020
11/24/1942 - 06/21/2020
Billie Jean Groover, 77 of DeLand passed away June 21, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Kissimmee, Florida on November 11, 1942. She was a secretary and longtime caregiver to her husband Gilbert. She and her husband used to raise and show Abyssian cats, She enjoyed ceramics, gardening and spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years Gilbert. She is survived by her daughters Pamela Ann Groover and Diana Lynn DePaolo; brother William Taylor, Jr.; sister Peggy Taylor; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25th at 1pm at Allen-Summerhill Memorial chapel in DeLand, with burial following at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
