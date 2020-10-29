Billy Floyd Ellis, Jr.Feb. 20, 1967 - Oct. 23, 2020Memorial Services for Mr. Billy Floyd Ellis, Jr., 53, Daytona Beach, who passed on October 21, 2020, will be 2PM Saturday, October 31, 2020, at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Mr. Billy Floyd Ellis, Jr., affectionally called "Boche and Shadyboo", was born February 20, 1967 in Daytona Beach, to the late Billy Floyd Ellis, Sr. and Sarah Lee Ellis. He was a graduate of Mainland High School and attended Daytona State College. He was employed with Florida Power & Light Co., and was currently employed with Halifax Paving, Inc. He has been married to Tammie for 27 years and has one daughter, Aschia, was born to this union. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife: Tammy; daughter: Aschia; 3 grandchildren; brothers: Bernard (Rita) Ellis, Brian (Sheila) Ellis, Colbert (Peter) Herron Brown, Michael Brown and Arcollian (LaToya) Ellis; sisters: Patricia Ellis, Pamela Ellis, Kimberly (Jonas) Ellis and Katrina (Muhummad) Ellis; uncles: Rufus (Delores) Lee, Ray Lee, Robert Lee, Bobby (Janice) Ellis, and Cannonball Ellis; aunts: Willie Mae Lee, Bobbie (Sammie) Davis, Pauline (Randolph) Ford and Janice Lee; mother-in-law, Beverly Brothers; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.