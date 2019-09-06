Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Jackson Obituary
Billy Jackson
August 18, 2019
Mr. Billy Jackson, 63, Daytona Beach, passed away Sunday, August 18 at Halifax Hospital surrounded by family. Billy, a lifelong resident of Daytona Beach, attended Volusia County schools, graduating from Seabreeze High School. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy William Jackson, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Eva L. Mitchell, brothers Curtis E. Mitchell, Jr. (Cassandra), of Chicago, IL and Bruce Mitchell of Eagan, MN. Sisters Saundra Willis and Claire Rushing; one son, Corey L. Benjamin; 5 grandchildren: Kyesha, Corey Jr., Jacory, Kimahri and Carter, and 2 great grands, Shawn and Karson. There will be a Memorial Service held at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1125 Graham Avenue, Holly Hill, FL, on September 14th at 11:00 AM.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.