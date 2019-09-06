|
|
Billy Jackson
August 18, 2019
Mr. Billy Jackson, 63, Daytona Beach, passed away Sunday, August 18 at Halifax Hospital surrounded by family. Billy, a lifelong resident of Daytona Beach, attended Volusia County schools, graduating from Seabreeze High School. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy William Jackson, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Eva L. Mitchell, brothers Curtis E. Mitchell, Jr. (Cassandra), of Chicago, IL and Bruce Mitchell of Eagan, MN. Sisters Saundra Willis and Claire Rushing; one son, Corey L. Benjamin; 5 grandchildren: Kyesha, Corey Jr., Jacory, Kimahri and Carter, and 2 great grands, Shawn and Karson. There will be a Memorial Service held at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1125 Graham Avenue, Holly Hill, FL, on September 14th at 11:00 AM.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 11, 2019