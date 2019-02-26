Home

Billy R. Roper

Billy R. Roper Obituary
Billly R Roper
02/14/2019
Billy R. Roper, 79 of DeLand, Florida passed February 14, 2019. He owned and operated a construction business before retiring. Billy enjoyed coaching little league baseball and football. He is preceded in death by a grandson, Johnny "JJ" Jozsa. Surviving family includes his wife of 59 years , Hazel, daughter, Wendy J. Roper, her children, Melissa & Gerardo Reyes, great grandsons, Ricardo, Sebastian, and Susannah, Brad & Courtney Jozsa, great grandchildren Reagan & Blake, a son, R. Todd Roper & Georgette, their children Dina & Erin, and Leslie, brother, Dean & Rosemary Roper. Celebration of Life will be held March 2, 2019 at Lankford Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Donations can be made to the in Billy R. Roper's name.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
