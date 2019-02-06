|
Billye Sue Jones (Yates)
02/04/2019
A memorial service for Billye Boyd Jones, 75 of Palm Coast Florida passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 21 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL from 11am-3pm. Born in Brunswick Georgia, a Palm Coast resident since 2010. Billye recently retired from Team Worldwide Atlanta Georgia after 27 years. She attended Salty Church in Flagler. She loved traveling, walking with her walking group, and spending time with family and friends. She fought and beat cancer and had been in remission for almost 7 years. Proceeded in death by her husband Ronald Boyd, her mother Helen Sue Yates and father Bill Yates. Survived by her husband Gary Jones, daughters Cathye Boyd Dowda and Christye Boyd Holloway, Granddaughters Shaye Holloway, Caurye Quick, and Hollye Exum. Great granddaughter Averye Exum and soon to deliver Great Grandson (Raylan McDonald) Sister Nancy Yates and Brother Brad Yates, step sons William Thomas Jones and John Michael Jones. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Billye's name to the () or the (act.alz.org).
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 24, 2019