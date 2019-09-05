|
|
Birdie Eugenie Stewart
Oct. 22, 1930 - Aug. 30, 2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Birdie Eugenie Stewart, 89, South Daytona, who passed on August 30, 2019, will be 2 PM Saturday, Sept 7, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Sept 7) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 1 PM until service time at the funeral home on Saturday. Mrs. Stewart was born in Jamaica at Wilmington, St. Thomas, Jamaica West Indies on October 22nd 1930. She enjoyed music, dancing and taking care of elderly patients. She worked as a mid-wife and retired from Hebrew Hospital in the Bronx, NY. She was pre-deceased by all her siblings. She is survived by 4 children: Barrington Brown Sr. (Hillary), Janet Stewart, Jean Stewart-Ottey(Howard), Easton Stewart; 16 grandchildren: Diane, Barrington Jr, Stephen, Jason and Brittany Brown, Kimberly and Rochelle Johnson, Michelle Henry, Kisha and Alicia Scott (Andrew), Brooklyn Stewart, Jamila Holmes, George and Ronald Ottey, Elizatheth Ottey-Stewart (Wesley) and Lynneth Ottey-Reese; 17 great-grandchildren: Deonte McRae, Jonathon, Sencere, Jaedyn, Jada, Kingston, Asa, Amaya, Alana, Alivia Ermani Lewis, Miracle and Melody Brown, Xavier Holmes, Leslie and Wriley Stewart, and Giselle Ottey; a host of friends and relatives, along with her church brothers & sisters in Jamaica.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019