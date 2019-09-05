Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Birdie Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Birdie Eugenie Stewart


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Birdie Eugenie Stewart Obituary
Birdie Eugenie Stewart
Oct. 22, 1930 - Aug. 30, 2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Birdie Eugenie Stewart, 89, South Daytona, who passed on August 30, 2019, will be 2 PM Saturday, Sept 7, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Sept 7) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 1 PM until service time at the funeral home on Saturday. Mrs. Stewart was born in Jamaica at Wilmington, St. Thomas, Jamaica West Indies on October 22nd 1930. She enjoyed music, dancing and taking care of elderly patients. She worked as a mid-wife and retired from Hebrew Hospital in the Bronx, NY. She was pre-deceased by all her siblings. She is survived by 4 children: Barrington Brown Sr. (Hillary), Janet Stewart, Jean Stewart-Ottey(Howard), Easton Stewart; 16 grandchildren: Diane, Barrington Jr, Stephen, Jason and Brittany Brown, Kimberly and Rochelle Johnson, Michelle Henry, Kisha and Alicia Scott (Andrew), Brooklyn Stewart, Jamila Holmes, George and Ronald Ottey, Elizatheth Ottey-Stewart (Wesley) and Lynneth Ottey-Reese; 17 great-grandchildren: Deonte McRae, Jonathon, Sencere, Jaedyn, Jada, Kingston, Asa, Amaya, Alana, Alivia Ermani Lewis, Miracle and Melody Brown, Xavier Holmes, Leslie and Wriley Stewart, and Giselle Ottey; a host of friends and relatives, along with her church brothers & sisters in Jamaica.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Birdie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now