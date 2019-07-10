|
|
Dr. Bishop Charles Edward Sheridan Jr.
December 10, 1940 - July 6, 2019
Funeral Services for Dr. Bishop Charles Edward Sheridan Jr. will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 beginning with visitation from 11:00am until 12:00 pm for immediate family, for all other family and friends from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm and followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 pm with Bishop Scott Gillum officiating at the Church of God of Prophecy, 4721 Dundee Ave. Deleon Springs Fl. 32130. Burial will follow at Pine Hurst Cemetery, Deleon Springs, Fl. Surviving Charles are his wife of 61 years, Mary E'lon Willis Sheridan who were married May 4, 1958 at the Church of God of Prophecy, Deleon Springs, daughters, Mary Teressa (Michael) Popp, Della Charlene Sheridan, Cheryl Jo'nette (Mark) Gailey, son, Charles Edward (Cindy) Sheridan III, granddaughters, Michelle E'lon (Curtis) Curl, Rebecca Marlin (Kelly) Wilcox, Meghan Renee Gailey, grandsons, Anthony Wayne (Jerelynn) Sheridan, Jimmy Lee (Amanda) Sheridan, great granddaughters, Kayla Renee Curl, Gianna Elizabeth Sheridan, Hailey Marie Banks, Kira Nicole Curl, Kylie Ryan Wilcox, Shyanne Rylee Harsin, great grandsons, Blake Anthony Sheridan, Riley Austin Wilcox, Jimmy Lee Sheridan Jr, Brock Anthony Sheridan and a brother Elzie Gurney Williamson Jr., Sister-in-laws, Frances Erline Taylor and Ouida Koppel, Brother -in-law, Jimmy Leroy (Elouise) Willis, as well as many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins. Dr. Bishop Charles Edward Sheridan Jr. was born December 10, 1940 in Detroit Michigan, the son of Charles Edward Sheridan Sr. and Gladys May Randolph Sheridan. He served as Pastor of Church of God of Prophecy, for 55 years and also served as Bishop for many of those years and State Youth Director at the beginning of his ministry. Most of all he loved his family. Enjoyed his motorcycle, traveling, antique cars and having conversations with whoever he met. Charles "never met a stranger" and he always loved talking about his relationship with our Lord and Savior...
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019