BOB'SONNY' FREEDMAN
SEPT. 28, 1932 - JUNE 17, 2020
Bob(Sonny) was born in, Detroit Michigan, to Simon & Bertha Freedman. He's pre-deceased by three older sisters, Helen, Mimi & Rosie. Bob owned a Mens Clothing Store in downtown Detroit, Hot Sams Quality Clothes. Bob & Marilyn became high school sweethearts. They married in 1952 and started a family immediately, two boys and two girls, Ira, Paul, Gail and Susie. Gail Freedman of Ormond Beach, deceased. Ira (Robin)Freedman, Ormond Beach, Paul (Randee)Freedman, West Bloomfield, Michigan. Sue(Scott, deceased) Irwin of Henderson, Nevada. Sonny retired in 1973 and moved to Florida. Sonny has nine amazing Grandchildren, Shana(James), Steve (Carrie), Michael (Stephanie), Matthew, Pamela (Slava), Brian (Amber), Samantha (Evan), Jill and Sara. Eight Grandchildren who adored him as the "Alta Zaydee". Sonny thru himself into his new home of Ormond Beach, he was very active in our Jewish Community. He was also an accomplished Artist in multiple mediums. Sonny loved fishing trips, baseball games and bowling with friends. Donations can be made to The Dementia Society or Congregation B'nai Torah.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.