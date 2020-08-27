1/1
Bobbie Lee Johnson
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Bobbie Lee Johnson
Feb. 1, 1947 - Aug. 17, 2020
Graveside Services for Mr. Bobbie Lee Johnson, 73, Daytona Beach, who passed on August 17, 2020, Daytona Beach, will be 11Am Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. UNDER CDC GUIDANCE - REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 6:30PM until 8:30PM today (Fri. Aug. 28) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Mr. Bobbie Lee Johnson was born February 1, 1947 to the late Mary Belle and Robert Johnson in Pavo, Georgia. He was married to Odessa Johnson for the past 25 years where they resided in Port Orange, FL. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife: Odessa Johnson; 13 children: Derrick Johnson (Jalinda), Michael Johnson, Bobbie johnson, Jr., all of Orlando, Steven Johnson (Lavern), GA, Malik Bell (Jessica), Jacksonville, Darrell Johnson, Orlando, Howard Bell (Altamese), Anthony Bell, Michelle Johnson (Shuntell), Jesseca Copeland (Christopher) all of Daytona Beach, Brenda Arnold (Louis), Valdosta, GA, Howarda Ramos (Alex), Orlando, Lydia Bronson (Doug), Port Orange; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his very special loving friend Rusty (Dog).



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
