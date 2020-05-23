Bobby G. Flint
1940 - 2020
Bobby G. Flint
July 26, 1940 - May 21, 2020
Bobby G. Flint, 79, of Port Orange, FL, passed away peacefully at Halifax Health hospice Port Orange on May 21, 2020, after a long illness. Bobby was born on July 26, 1940 in Greenwood Mountain, West Virginia to Ernest and Mattie Flint. Bob was predeceased by his parents and his three brothers, Billy, Richard and Jimmy. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda, of 26 years; his brother, George Paul (Martha); three children, Michael (Kelly) Flint; Patrick (Kimberly) Flint; Jeannette (Ben) Hemond; Six grandchildren; one great grandchild and numerous nieces. Bob loved cooking, was an avid sportsman and enjoyed fishing. He was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Services for Bob will be limited due to the Coronavirus. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 2-4pm at Baldwin Brothers Port Orange, 620 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
620 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 333-9017
