Bobby Joe Harbin
Aug. 12, 1943 - Oct. 19, 2019
Bobby Joe Harbin of Edgewater, FL, formerly of Kingsport, TN, passed away Saturday October 19, 2019. He was born on August 12, 1943 in Weber City, Virginia, the son of the late Joe and Dolly Harbin. Mr. Harbin served in the US Navy during the Vietnam Era, was a Park Manager with the Tennessee State Park System and was the chief instructor of the Tennessee Mountain Rescue School. He was also a former Detective with the Sullivan County Sheriffs Department. He is survived by his wife, Libby Harbin, his daughter, Ellen Harbin-Dabbs and his son Robert Harbin. Arrangements are being handled by the Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019