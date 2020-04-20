|
Bobby Lawson
02/25/1964 - 04/13/2020
Bobby Gray Lawson died on April 13th, 2020. He was an incredible man, father, grandfather, and friend. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Lawson; his sister, Barbara Lawson; and his first love and fiancé, Jenny Duffy. He is survived by his siblings: Beth Greer, Becky Singer, Bonnie Griffis, Beverly Matthews and Billy Lawson, and his children: Amber Cich, Michael Lawson, Morgan Lawson and Megan Lawson. He is also survived by two grandchildren: Jordan Carter and Jaden Cich. Bobby graduated from Spruce Creek High School in 1982 and obtained an Associate of Science degree in Industrial Management from Daytona State College. Bobby began his career with Boston Whaler in January 2000 as an assembler, secured position as QC, attained six signa green belt certification, and advanced to upper management as a Value Stream Leader. Most of Bobby's childhood was spent on the beach where he fell in love with the sport of surfing. He also had a passion for traveling and snowboarding. Bobby will always be remembered for his happy-go-lucky smile and down to earth attitude. He will be greatly missed. "How high can you fly?"...
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020