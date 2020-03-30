|
Boykin "Red" Parnell
Nov. 8, 1934 - March 29, 2020
Boykin "Red" Parnell, 85, New Smyrna Beach, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. Mr. Parnell, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, was born in Bishopville, SC and moved to the area in 1965 from Lake Worth. He was owner/operator of Parnell Well Drilling, New Smyrna Beach for 40 years before his retirement and was an avid bowler at New Smyrna Lanes. Survivors include two sons, Steve (Vickie) Parnell of New Smyrna Beach and Brett (Jeannette) Parnell of DeBary; four grandchildren. Steven, Kristopher, Madison and Mason Parnell and five great grandchildren, Austin, Laila, Declan, Tucker and Kenedi. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Verle Parnell in 2017. Graveside funeral service will be 2 PM Friday, April 3, 2020 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020