Brady Alan Koon
Sep. 27, 1988 - Oct. 14, 2020
Brady Alan Koon, 32, of Port Orange, FL, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Halifax Hospital, Daytona Beach. He was born September. 27, 1988 in Stuart, FL to Michael and Loretta (Luyster) Koon. He owned and operated a successful moving company, Zen Moving. He regularly attended services at Tomoka Christian Church in Ormond Beach, FL as well as Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. He was an avid Florida Gators fan and golfer. He is survived by his mother, Loretta Luyster of Port Orange; two sisters, Victoria Sinclair and her husband Daniel of Painesville, Ohio and Chelsea Recht and her husband Michael of Morehead City, NC; one nephew, two nieces, three grandparents, eight aunts and uncles and many friends whom he loved. He was preceded in death by father, Michael Koon and his grandfather, Leon Koon. Visitation willbe held on Friday, Oct. 23rd between the hours of 4-6 pm with a Celebration of Life at 6:00 pm at Lohman Funeral Home, 1201 Dunlawaton Ave., Port Orange. Memorial Contributions may be made in Brady's memory to Tomoka Christian Church, 1450 Hand Ave., Ormond Beach, FL 32174 or to Alcoholics Anonymous, c/o Volusia County Intergroup, 1635 S. Ridgewood Ave., Suite 107, South Daytona, FL 32119. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
