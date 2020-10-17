1/1
Brady Alan Koon
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brady's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brady Alan Koon
Sep. 27, 1988 - Oct. 14, 2020
Brady Alan Koon, 32, of Port Orange, FL, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Halifax Hospital, Daytona Beach. He was born September. 27, 1988 in Stuart, FL to Michael and Loretta (Luyster) Koon. He owned and operated a successful moving company, Zen Moving. He regularly attended services at Tomoka Christian Church in Ormond Beach, FL as well as Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. He was an avid Florida Gators fan and golfer. He is survived by his mother, Loretta Luyster of Port Orange; two sisters, Victoria Sinclair and her husband Daniel of Painesville, Ohio and Chelsea Recht and her husband Michael of Morehead City, NC; one nephew, two nieces, three grandparents, eight aunts and uncles and many friends whom he loved. He was preceded in death by father, Michael Koon and his grandfather, Leon Koon. Visitation willbe held on Friday, Oct. 23rd between the hours of 4-6 pm with a Celebration of Life at 6:00 pm at Lohman Funeral Home, 1201 Dunlawaton Ave., Port Orange. Memorial Contributions may be made in Brady's memory to Tomoka Christian Church, 1450 Hand Ave., Ormond Beach, FL 32174 or to Alcoholics Anonymous, c/o Volusia County Intergroup, 1635 S. Ridgewood Ave., Suite 107, South Daytona, FL 32119. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Lohman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Lohman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved