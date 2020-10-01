Brandi Michelle BryantSep. 18, 1984 - Sep. 15, 2020Graveside Services for Ms. Brandi Michelle Bryant, 35, Daytona Beach, will be 11AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. UNDER C D C GUIDANCE - REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Fri. Oct. 2) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Sadly, Brandi Michelle Bryant, 35, died on September 15, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida after a four-year courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Brandi was born on September 18, 1984 in Daytona Beach, FL to parents Kenneth Mernard Jackson Sr. and Sandra Anita Bryant (both deceased). She grew up in Daytona Beach, graduated from Seabreeze High School and Keiser University with certification as a Medical Assistant. She worked as a Medical Assistant in several doctor's offices before being diagnosed with breast cancer. Perhaps Brandi's greatest achievement was her two children, Cory & Bra'Johni, who were the love of her life. She will be remembered as a wonderful, caring mother. She was a member of Allen Chapel AME Church and the Daytona Beach Chapter of Sisters Alive, both who were incredibly supportive to her during her valiant battle. Brandi enjoyed playing basketball, being with her family and she genuinely enjoyed dining in different restaurants. Perhaps two of her favorite foods were pizza and ice cream. In addition to her children, those whom will cherish Brandi's memory are her tremendously loyal significant other, Stanley Hankerson; brothers, A'Donis O'Shay Henderson & Kenneth Mernard Jackson, Jr. (Orlando, FL); sister, Kendrika Jackson, (Quincy, FL); uncles Robert Bryant Jr. and Anthony Bryant; cousins, Katrina Bryant, Kenny Pandey, Eric Brown, Maurice Bryant, Tony Bryant (St. Augustine, FL) and Natasha Bryant (Atlanta, GA); and aunt, Cynthia Beckton; very special friends, Kiera Wilson, Shanette Grimes, and Sharell Mann. In addition to her parents, Brandi is deceased by her beloved grandmother Mertice Beckton Bryant, her grandfather Robert Bryant, Sr. and grandmother, Darthineu Chapman Bryant.