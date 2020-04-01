|
|
Breece Allen McCray
11/21/1930 - 3/25/2020
Breece Allen McCray Sr., 89, native and longtime resident of New Smyrna Beach, passed away peacefully with his family gathered on March 25th. Breece was noted as one of the "founding fathers" of Pi Kappa Phi at FSU, former youngest elected mayor of NSB at the age of 25, a 67 yr brother of the NSB Masonic Lodge, and enduring member of Servants' Quarters Fellowship. He is preceded in death by his parents, T.J. and Bessie, brother, Jimmy, and sister, Margaret Bundy. Breece is survived by his two children: son, Breece Jr. "Buzz" and spouse, Sheryl of Horseshoe Bay, TX and daughter, Sandra Elizabeth "Beth" and spouse, Kelly of Murrayville, GA; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A private family memorial will be held at a later time.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020