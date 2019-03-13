|
Brenda Ann Litt
02/09/1942 - 03/06/2019
Born February 9, 1942 to Chas. and Nellie Newell in Feltham, England. Brenda Ann Litt, 77, of Edgewater, passed away peacefully on March 6 at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater. After schooling in England, Brenda was forced to relinquish a promising career in the UK. as a hair stylist because of a skin allergy to some of the products used. Following a new start as a Travel Agent, she joined KLM Royal Dutch Airlines at London Heathrow as check-in staff, and soon as supervisor. In the process she met husband-to-be Tony who was frequently "in opposition" in the Operations Dept. The opposition didn't last long and, married in 1966, a happy state which lasted for 53 years, Brenda endured and facilitated successive company moves from London to Montreal, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and finally Orlando, with a final "local" relocation from St. Cloud Fl. to Edgewater. Wherever she lived, Brenda's fingerprints could be found almost everywhere volunteers are active, including but not limited to: Crisis Counselor, Tel-Aide, Montreal, Canada and Program Coordinator, Family Day Care Program, Montreal, Canada. Community Coordinator, Chamber of Commerce, McHenry IL. Mediator, Inland Mediation Board, Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Board Member, Pomona Valley Volunteer Center, CA. Intake Counselor, Community Service Program, Pomona, CA. Case Manager, Community Service Program, Suffolk County, NY. Court Appointed Special Advocate, C.A.S.A. Family Court, Suffolk County, NY. Intake Counselor, Osceola Fl. County Probation . Summary Claims Court Mediator, Osceola County. Victim Advocate, Victim Assistance Program, Osceola County. Brenda's career, always carried out with grace and enthusiasm, culminated in happy and productive years at the Marine Discovery Center in New Smyrna Beach, in the position of Office Manager and Volunteer Coordinator, for which services she was awarded Lifetime Membership on her retirement in January, 2012. She made many friends along the way, who now sustain us through this very sad and difficult time. Brenda's sister Marie, niece Josephine, cousins Brenda, Gina, Deidre, Margaret, Gary and Nicky in the UK, and husband Tony in Edgewater, remain to mourn her loss. A life well lived, a presence sorely missed. Cremation was private. A Celebration of her life will be held in December, 2019. A Fund has been created to plant a tree at the Marine Discovery Center in Brenda's memory, for which donations are being accepted, c/o Julie Barrs at MDC.
