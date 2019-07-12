|
|
Brenda Gail Oglesby
January 9, 1953 - July 10, 2019
Brenda Gail Oglesby, age 66, of Edgewater, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Ocean View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, New Smyrna Beach. Born in New Smyrna Beach to William Clanton and Myra Pauline Knight Hyatt, Brenda was a lifelong resident.A baker in the public school system, Brenda was a member of the Upper Room Chapel, Oak Hill and a devoted wife, a wonderful foster mother, and she fostered over 40 children. Brenda enjoyed trips to the Blue Ridge mountains and made many friends while staying at Cherokee.Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Bob; brother, Charles Hyatt of Cordele, Georgia; 3 sisters, Judy (Mickey) Denton, of Edgewater; Suzy (Gary) Gossard of Ohio and Christine Murphy of South Daytona. Also survived by nephews, nieces, cousins and her goddaughter, Nettie. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Funeral service will be 5:00 p.m. Monday, July 15th at Settle-Wilder Chapel with Pastor Chuck Vanorsdale, Upper Room Chapel, officiating. Friends will be received on Monday, July 15th from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 12 to July 14, 2019