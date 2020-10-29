1/1
Evangelist Brenda M. Courtney
1949 - 2020
Evangelist Brenda M. Courtney
Sep. 18, 1949 - Oct. 23, 2020
Funeral Services for Evangelist Brenda M. Courtney, 71, Daytona Beach, who passed on October 23, 2020 at home, will be 10AM Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Living Faith World Ministries with Apostle Tony Barhoo, pastor, delivering the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Daytona Memorial Park South. CDC GUIDANCE REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM today (Fri. Oct.30) at Living Faith World Ministries. Evangelist Brenda M. Courtney reached her heavenly home on October 23, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Brenda was born to the late John W. Milton Sr. and Helen P. Milton on September 18, 1949 in Greensboro, NC. She was a 1967 graduate of James B. Dudley High School. She earned her Associate's Degree in Human Service from Daytona Beach Community College. She retired from the State of Florida Department of Revenue. Her community involvement was extensive. Evangelist Courtney was an active member of Living Faith World Ministries. She also served at Mount Bethel Institutional Baptist Church in the youth department, the women's ministry, and the breakfast outreach ministry under Pastor Claude Ingram and she championed breast cancer awareness. Brenda is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robin; her siblings, Nancy McLean (Samuel), Vanessa Fraizer (Garland), John W. Milton Jr. (Shelia), Lenora Cook (Tyrone), and Marlyon Roberts (John); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to consider making a donation to Wit-Nest Inc., at www.wit-nest.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
