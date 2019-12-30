Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Hadzewycz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Mae Hadzewycz


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Mae Hadzewycz Obituary
Brenda Mae Hadzewycz
Jan. 12, 1944 - Nov. 6, 2019
Brenda Mae Hadzewycz (nee Johnson) died November 6, 2019. She was born January 12, 1944, in Montgomery, West Virginia. her youth was spent in Beckley, West Virginia. She ran an Esso station near Beckley. Later she ran a garage door company. She moved to Daytona Beach, Florida area, where she became a sun worshiper. She would sport a deep tan through the summer, well into the autumn/winter seasons. She was a true coal miner's daughter and she truly enjoyed working as a nurse. She received an Associate's degree as a licensed practical nurse. She worked as a LPN privately and for the hospitals in the area. Eventually her health deteriorated and she suffered greatly. Her pain never subsided and after a long period of suffering she succumbed to her pain. Her children were with her at her deathbed. She died as a paraplegic. She is greatly missed by her husband George. Brenda is survived by husband of 29 years George, three sisters locally, Stona Lilley, Annette Bowles and Tammy Lee. There will be a service for her at Holy Dormition Byzantine Catholic Church, 17 Buckskin Lane, Ormond beach, FL 32174, January 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -