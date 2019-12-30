|
|
Brenda Mae Hadzewycz
Jan. 12, 1944 - Nov. 6, 2019
Brenda Mae Hadzewycz (nee Johnson) died November 6, 2019. She was born January 12, 1944, in Montgomery, West Virginia. her youth was spent in Beckley, West Virginia. She ran an Esso station near Beckley. Later she ran a garage door company. She moved to Daytona Beach, Florida area, where she became a sun worshiper. She would sport a deep tan through the summer, well into the autumn/winter seasons. She was a true coal miner's daughter and she truly enjoyed working as a nurse. She received an Associate's degree as a licensed practical nurse. She worked as a LPN privately and for the hospitals in the area. Eventually her health deteriorated and she suffered greatly. Her pain never subsided and after a long period of suffering she succumbed to her pain. Her children were with her at her deathbed. She died as a paraplegic. She is greatly missed by her husband George. Brenda is survived by husband of 29 years George, three sisters locally, Stona Lilley, Annette Bowles and Tammy Lee. There will be a service for her at Holy Dormition Byzantine Catholic Church, 17 Buckskin Lane, Ormond beach, FL 32174, January 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019