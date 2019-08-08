Home

Services
Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
386-740-1891
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ADJ Unity Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Greater Refuge Church of Our Lord
Resources
Brenda Marie "Joyce" Jamison

Brenda Marie "Joyce" Jamison Obituary
Brenda "Joyce" Marie Jamison
July 30, 2019
Brenda "Joyce" Marie Jamison, 63, of DeLand, FL, transition on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Advent Health Fish Memorial, Orange City, FL. The Home Going Celebration will be 2pm Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Greater Refuge Church of Our Lord, Bishop James Darby, Pastor. Interment will follow at Community Cemetery, W. Beresford Ave., Deland, FL. Visitation hours are 4-7pm Friday, August 9, 2019 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home. The beautiful memories of Joyce will remain in the heart of her husband, Timothy; children, Dominique Warren and Natasha (Levon) Goodwin-Cooper; stepchildren, Matthew (Linsey), and Corey Jamison and Stacy (Mark) Hawkins; siblings, Rosemary (Homer) Smith, George (Bert) Hill, Bernice Shipman, Hattie Mae Thomas, Annie Luke, Irene Sherman, John Hill, Sylvester Hill, Sr., Levester Hill, Sr., Patricia Woulard, Nay Hill and Gregory Hill Sr.; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Please log onto ADJUnity.com for full obituary. Arrangements entrusted to the care of ADJ Unity Funeral Home. 386-740-1891.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
