Brenda Sue Woods
April 4, 1966 - March 4,2020
It was with great sadness that the family of Brenda Sue Woods announces her passing on March 10, 2020 at the age of 53. She battled and fought with extreme vigor. Her bravery in sickness was an inspiration to all that knew her. Brenda Sue's passion in life was people and will be lovingly remembered by her family. She is survived by her mother Eleanor Edwards of DeLand stepfather Charles Edwards of DeLand two children William Brown of Daytona Brittany Brown of GA four sisters Deborah Rodgers of DeLand Teresa Vellake of DeLand Pamala Reese of TN Carissa Bird of DeLand two Aunts and Uncle's and many niece's and nephew's. Brenda Sue's dedication and work for veterans was her life long passion and enjoyment. Painting was another passion of hers. Viewing will be held at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home 126 E. New York Ave. DeLand FL 32724 on March 14, 2020 between the hours of 4:00pm and 6:00 pm with a celebration of life at The American Legion in DeLand immediately following.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020