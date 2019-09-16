|
|
Brent Graves Sr.
September 12, 2019
Brent Graves Sr., age 47, died at 5:30pm on September 12, 2019 in his favorite park located in New Smyrna, Florida. Brent was born to Betty Graves in 1971, he grew up in Barre, VT, where he received his High school diploma in 1991. He married Lisa A. Westcott in 1992 in Montpelier, VT. After committing their life together, Brent purchased his first home in Northfield, VT and raised 3 children: Brent Graves Jr, Eric Boutin and David Boutin. He was a man of many talents, an avid car collector; when he wasn't working he would restore classic cars and show them at car shows. Brent was known for his great sense of humor and contagious laughter among his family and friends. He managed Interstate Maintenance Cleaning Corp. for 15 years before he became an owner himself. In 2012 Brent honored his wife's wishes to move to Port Orange, Florida to start a new business, Clean-Pro. He enjoyed hunting & fishing at his favorite brooks. He also enjoyed golfing, racing and collecting diecast cars. He enjoyed vacationing in Wells, Maine with his family. Brent was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Plante, he is survived by his sisters; Samantha Leblanc, Krystal Vize and Ambir Moote, his wife, Lisa Graves, his sons; Eric Boutin, David Boutin and Brent Graves, and his devoted family members; Susan Westcott, Linda Westcott and Ron Westcott. The Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 PM Thursday, September 19, 2019 at The Estate on the Halifax located on 5123 S. Ridgewood Ave., Port Orange, FL. Food will be provided with donations appreciated to help with cost. An event will be created on Facebook for people to RSVP to get a total head count.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019