Brian Glenn Stafford
1958 - 2020
Brian Glenn Stafford
08/04/1958 - 08/29/2020
Brian was born on August 4th, 1958 in Ilion, NY to parents Glenn and Jacqueline Stafford. On August 29th of 2020 he was reunited with his father Glenn. He is survived by his wife Amanda Stafford; mother Jacqueline Stafford; sister Kathy Stafford; children Carrie and husband Michael Baker, Jason and wife Nichole Stafford, and Alex Stafford; stepson James Pilotti III; grandchildren Nevaeh, Liam, and Finley; his many nephews and nieces: Krissy and husband Jeff Tingler, children (Tyler, Christian, Jordin, and Faith Barbour); Nathanael and wife Emiley Mitchell, children (Jaxon and Rylan); Dwayne and wife Amanda Whittenton, son (Grayson); and family pets Skittles and Prince. Brian attended high school in Daytona Beach and Covenant Methodist church before enlisting in the U.S. Army from 1976-1992 where he attained the rank of E-7 (Sergeant First Class) with the 82nd Airborne/Special Forces. He spent his later years living in St. Paul, MN; Coatesville, PA; and Charlotte, NC where he worked with CTDI. Many would say that he went out of his way to help others and smiled through hard times. Brian loved his country, always displaying the US Flag and bald eagles in his home and his favorite shirts. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending years leading in the BSA and OA. He often did house and yard work as well as build things from scratch, he was quite the handyman. He loved the Seattle Seahawks, NASCAR, and WWE. Most of all, he loved his soulmate Amanda and was happiest anytime he was with her, whether he was cooking for her, traveling with her, or leaving notes saying "I love you" for her to find. Brian Stafford will be missed by many and loved by many, until we are all reunited.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
