Brian Matthew Wallschlaeger

12/06/1971 - 04/03/2019

Brian Matthew Wallschlaeger, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, born on December 6, 1971 in Rockford, Illinois, to the late Judith Wallschlaeger and Mark Wallschlaeger , passed away at age 47 on April 3, 2019. Brian graduated from New Smyrna Beach High School and Daytona Beach Community College. Brian moved to Florida at the age of four. He worked for family owned businesses in Property Management for Blue Coral Properties and Hacienda Development Corp. Brian was the loving husband of Stacy Lynne Wallschlaeger. Brian and Stacy were soulmates and they felt blessed for every day they had together. He was preceded in death by his brother, Randall Wallschlaeger; grandmothers, Margaret Wallschlaeger and Dorothy Wendell; grandfathers, William Wallschlaeger and John Wendell; nephew, Kyle; and beloved dog, Binky. Brian is survived by his stepmother, Julie Wallschlaeger; brothers, Kevin Wallschlaeger(Christina) and Steve Wallschlaeger (Tracey); nieces, Ashley, Emily, Brittany, Kenzi, and great niece Aubree; and nephews, Justin and Ryan; stepbrother Cody Park; stepdaughter Taylor A. LaPorta and her two children Makaylee and Gabriella; stepson C. Robert LaPorta. He also leaves behind his adored dog, Zofie. He loved boating and fishing. He also love animals and had a strong faith in God. Those who wish may donate in Brian's name to Southeast Volusia Humane Society. Friends and family can pay their respects at the memorial service, officiated by Reverend Kyle W. McQuillen Jr., on Sunday, April 7 from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Edgewater Alliance Church, 310 Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater, Florida, 32132.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019