08/13/1964 - 04/21/2020
Brian W. Bates, 55, of Rayland, OH, formerly of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020 in his home. He was born August 13, 1964 in Steubenville, OH, a son of the late Gerald "Jerry" Bates, Jr. and Betty (Boop) Bates of Rayland, OH. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Bates. Brian was retired from Fields BMW in Daytona Beach where he was a Master Technician. He served his country in the U.S. Army in Germany. He was a member of both the Steel Valley Baptist Church in Brilliant, OH and the Tomoka Christian Church in Ormond Beach, FL. Brian enjoyed painting, gardening and spending time with his family. In addition to his mom Betty, he is survived by his wife, Lynn Taylor; three children, Caitlin Bates, Austin Bates and Cory Schubert; two grandchildren, Olivia Tamulevich and Paxton Parker, all of Ormond Beach, FL; a brother, Greg Bates, Sr. of Rayland, OH; and three nephews, Sean Bates, Nathan Bates and Gregory Bates, Jr. Due to the Covid19 Pandemic services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed in Brian's memory to the Steel Valley Baptist Church, 501 LaBelle St., Brilliant, OH 43913.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.