Brian Weiner
8-31-1957 - 11-6-2020
Brian Died from complications of COVID-19 on November 6, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones at Halifax Hospital, Daytona Beach where he was also born. Brian was owner of Solutions Tree company and Solutions by the Sea, a sober living facility that housed over 160 men.
Many knew Brian as Just B or Brian W. His passion was helping others find the life he found through a 12-step program. He was admired in our community by many for his efforts in helping people that others could not help. Brain showed men how to recreate their lives and live life on life's terms. He took men in with no money and without a job, he would provide food and shelter until they were able to provide their own. The lessons we all learned from Brain were immeasurable, but the most important was to never judge or assume an outcome for another. He understood people's pain and taught others that if you give away what you were so freely given, you can have a life beyond your wildest dreams.
Brian was a very enthusiastic motorcyclist and shared that passion with his friends. His dream ride was achieved when a group of friends traveled the Blue Ridge Mountains, riding the Dragon's tail on the way to Akron, Ohio for Bill W.'s celebration.
Brain was predeceased by his father Marvin Weiner. Survivors include his fiancé Kim Young; her son Trevor Young; son Corey Burton; mother Sarah Weiner; Two sisters, Lonie Weiner; and Gail Holt and her husband Mike Hammett; and his family at Solutions by the Sea and those in the recovery community.
Services are on December 5, 4:00 pm, at the Daytona Christian Drive-in Church. Also available as a live stream on Solutions by the Sea FL https://www.facebook.com/solutionsbytheseafl/
In lieu of flowers there is a GOFUNDME page for Brian Weiner, "the ripple continues", to build an outdoor pavilion and BBQ for 12 step meetings rain or shine, in loving memory of Brain Weiner. https://www.gofundme.com/f/brian-weiner-quotthe-ripple-continuesquot