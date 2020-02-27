Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brittany Huffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brittany Nicole Huffman


1994 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brittany Nicole Huffman Obituary
Brittany Nicole Huffman
Feb. 9, 1994 - Feb. 25, 2020
Brittany Nicole Huffman, 26, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2020 in Ormond Beach, Florida. She was born on February 9, 1994 to Bill and Andrea Huffman, née Taylor, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Augusta, Georgia. She is survived by her parents, Bill and Andrea Huffman; four siblings: sister, Sara Huffman; brother and sister-in law, Russell and Priska Jordan; brother, William Huffman; sister, Tori Huffman; grandparents, Danny "Papa" and Darnell "Grandma" Taylor of North Augusta, South Carolina; grandmother, Shirley "Nonnie" McIntosh of Aiken, South Carolina; grandmother, Grace Huffman of Warrenville, South Carolina; great-grandmother, Myrtle "Granny" Clary of Keystone Heights, Florida; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1st at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd from 12-2 PM with a Celebration of Life beginning at 2 PM. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brittany's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -