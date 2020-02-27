|
Brittany Nicole Huffman
Feb. 9, 1994 - Feb. 25, 2020
Brittany Nicole Huffman, 26, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2020 in Ormond Beach, Florida. She was born on February 9, 1994 to Bill and Andrea Huffman, née Taylor, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Augusta, Georgia. She is survived by her parents, Bill and Andrea Huffman; four siblings: sister, Sara Huffman; brother and sister-in law, Russell and Priska Jordan; brother, William Huffman; sister, Tori Huffman; grandparents, Danny "Papa" and Darnell "Grandma" Taylor of North Augusta, South Carolina; grandmother, Shirley "Nonnie" McIntosh of Aiken, South Carolina; grandmother, Grace Huffman of Warrenville, South Carolina; great-grandmother, Myrtle "Granny" Clary of Keystone Heights, Florida; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1st at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd from 12-2 PM with a Celebration of Life beginning at 2 PM. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020