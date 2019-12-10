Home

Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
Bruce Avery Hall

Bruce Avery Hall Obituary
Bruce Avery Hall
December 7, 2019
Bruce Avery Hall passed away peacefully, Saturday December 7, 2019 at the Halifax Care Center, Port Orange with his family at his side. Bruce served in the US Army during WWII and was a former Prisoner of War for 15 months held in Germany. After returning from the war he attended Fordham University School of Pharmacy. He retired from the Connecticut State Hospital as the Pharmacy Administrator. He relocated to Daytona Beach in 1988 and was employed at the Volusia County Health Department organizing the pharmacy for Dr Cox. He was also a pharmacist at "ACT". Bruce formed the "East Central Florida Chapter of American Ex-Prisoners of War" in Daytona Beach in 1989. He also served as the State Department Commander and National Director of the American Ex-Prisoners of War. Along with Dr. Sam Hyde, he organized the WM Chappell Veteran's Outpatient Clinics' PTSD Counseling Group for Ex-POW's. He and his wife Sami also assisted Former Prisoners of War with developing claims to receive their benefits. Bruce is survived by his wife Myrtle Sami Hall, his four daughters; Sharon Amoroso, Linda Hatch, Anita Hillburn and Laurie Hall, a step daughter, Paige Sangston and a step son, Dru Davis. He is also survived by several grandchildren and three great grandchildren. There will not be a Memorial Service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
