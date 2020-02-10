|
Bruce G. Macomber
Aug. 31, 1946 - Feb. 6, 2020
Bruce G. Macomber, 73, of DeLand, passed away Thursday February 6, 2020. He was born August 31, 1946 in Brooksville, FL. He is survived by his wife Susan Macomber, his mother, Gertrude V. Macomber, his son Russell Macomber (Kaley), his daughter, Lori Codero (Kenneth) also by his grandchildren, Cecily Macomber, Tristan Cordero, Isabella Cordero, Myah Lee and Sona Lee, his nieces, April Lamont and Kara Akins. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Mikacle Macomber, Andrea Frank, Robyn Fisher and Carol Heath. He is predeceased by his father Russell Edward Macomber. Services will be at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020