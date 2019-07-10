|
|
Bruce L. Raynor
November 10, 1951 - July 8, 2019
Bruce L. Raynor, 67, of Ormond Beach, faithful son of our Lord Jesus Christ, graduated to be with his Lord and Savior on July 8. He was born on November 10, 1951, in Red Bank, NJ to Ernie and Doris Raynor. He served with the Army in Korea. Bruce was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Sue Ann Raynor and his parents. He is survived by two brothers Ernie and Douglas Raynor, several nieces and nephews, three step children, Sherry, Dennis and Ron, three step grandchildren and five step great grandchildren. He and his wife Sue Ann were ordained as ministers of the Gospel of Jesus Christ on February 12, 2017. A private celebration of his life will be held on Sunday the 14th. Contact Dennis for information. A donation in Bruce's memory can be made at Calvery Christian Center.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019