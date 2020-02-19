|
Bruce Lee Stone
8/9/1936 - 2/16/2020
Bruce Lee Stone, 83 of DeLand passed away February 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born in DeLand on August 9, 1936 and served in the United States Army, 82nd Airbourne. Bruce was a charter tour bus driver he enjoyed taking his passengers all over the United States. He attended First United Methodist Church in DeLand. He enjoyed playing golf and watching the Miami Hurricanes. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Myra, that he loved very much; sons Richard (Barbara) Stone of DeLand, James (Teri) Stone of DeLeon Springs, Jeff (Sue) Stone of Pierson and Eric (Jill) Stone of DeLand; brother George Stone of DeLand; 4 grandchildren, Benjamin, Kristophor (Terra), Cody (Kirsten) and Jarod and 3 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Waylon and Wyatt. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24th at 11:30am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kindred Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020