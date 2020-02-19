Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Lee Stone


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Lee Stone Obituary
Bruce Lee Stone
8/9/1936 - 2/16/2020
Bruce Lee Stone, 83 of DeLand passed away February 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born in DeLand on August 9, 1936 and served in the United States Army, 82nd Airbourne. Bruce was a charter tour bus driver he enjoyed taking his passengers all over the United States. He attended First United Methodist Church in DeLand. He enjoyed playing golf and watching the Miami Hurricanes. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Myra, that he loved very much; sons Richard (Barbara) Stone of DeLand, James (Teri) Stone of DeLeon Springs, Jeff (Sue) Stone of Pierson and Eric (Jill) Stone of DeLand; brother George Stone of DeLand; 4 grandchildren, Benjamin, Kristophor (Terra), Cody (Kirsten) and Jarod and 3 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Waylon and Wyatt. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24th at 11:30am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kindred Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -