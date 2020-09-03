1/1
Bruce Singleton
1965 - 2020
Bruce Singleton
Aug. 19, 1965 - Aug. 17, 2020
Funeral Services for Mr. Bruce Singleton, 54, Daytona Beach, who passed on August 17, 2020, will be 4PM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. UNDER CDC GUIDANCE -REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 2PM until 4PM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Bruce was born August 19, 1965 to the parents of the late Robert B. Singleton, Sr. and Christine Bostick in Daytona Beach. Bruce attended Mainland High School and enjoyed cooking, fishing and playing chess. He is survived by his loving life-long partner: Rosalind Warren; 3 children: Shekia Ledbetter, Cory Bell and Brianna Singleton; 2 stepchildren: Kionna Williams and Edward Williams; 2 brothers: Robert Singleton, Jr. and Darrell Singleton; 10 grandchildren: Jerkiah Jackson, Keandre Bell Zion Bell, Corde Bell, Cormari Bell, Eli Bell, Nyla Bell, Cory Bell, Jr., Mekel Bell and Jewel Bell; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
Funeral services provided by
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
