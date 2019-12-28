|
|
Bruce T. Abbott
Aug. 14, 1928 - Dec. 14, 2019
Bruce T. Abbott, of Port Orange, FL, passed away on December 14th at age 91 after a short illness. He was born in Pompton Plains, NJ on August 14, 1928. After graduating from Butler High School, he served during WWII in the Army with the 88th Infantry stationed in Italy. He then attended Miami University in Florida. In 1957, Bruce married Joyce Marvin. Bruce lived with his family in Pequannock, West Milford, and Pennington, NJ. Shortly after retirement from 25 years with the NJ DOT, he and Joyce moved to Holly Hill, FL to enjoy the sun and racing scene. His lifetime passion was running time trials and rallies. Bruce was a very active member of multiple Sports Car Clubs including the SSCC and SCCA for many decades. He ran over 3,000 time trials, winning over 500 trophies! His final run and win were just this past September in the NY Adirondacks. He enjoyed driving his replica NASCAR Bill Elliott Thunderbird in the Daytona Beach parade each year. Bruce loved talking to visitors as a Docent at the Living Legends of Auto Racing Museum in So. Daytona, FL. He was a proud lifelong blood donor for the American Red Cross. Bruce is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce; sisters Ruth Abbott and Caryl Glaner; 8 Children and their spouses; 12 Grandchildren; 5 Great Grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Though not one to be mushy (his grandchildren called him "Grumpy"), his devotion to his family was undeniable and will be missed by all. I believe if you listen carefully you may hear his wheels squealing as he takes a turn in that great racetrack in the sky. There is a service scheduled on January 11th at noon in the Grace Chapel at the First Reformed Church, 529 Newark-Pompton Turnpike in Pompton Plains, NJ. A luncheon life celebration will follow at the American Legion also on the Newark-Pompton Turnpike. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VETMotorsports by accessing www.sccafoundation.com/donate-2/, be sure to reference Bruce Abbott and VETM to ensure the donation is directed to the right fund. Donations can also be to the American Red Cross or by donating blood.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019