Bryan Michael Dow
1962 - 2020
Bryan Michael Dow
Nov. 3, 1962 - Nov. 4, 2020
Bryan Michael Dow passed away in his home on November 4, 2020 at the age of 58. Bryan was born in Malone, New York on November 3, 1962. Bryan was the first employee at Hudsons Furniture and continued to work there until his passing. Bryan is predeceased by his father, Richard Dow, and his eldest brother, Aaron Dow. Bryan is survived by his mother Patricia Dow, his three children: Kaylee Bounds (Ryan), Chelsea Dow, and Brad Dow, his siblings, Denise McMullin (Tony), Craig Dow, and Lynn Dow (Aaron), and grandson Nolan Bounds. Bryan enjoyed golfing, softball, cooking, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
