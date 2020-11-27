Bryan Michael Dow

Nov. 3, 1962 - Nov. 4, 2020

Bryan Michael Dow passed away in his home on November 4, 2020 at the age of 58. Bryan was born in Malone, New York on November 3, 1962. Bryan was the first employee at Hudsons Furniture and continued to work there until his passing. Bryan is predeceased by his father, Richard Dow, and his eldest brother, Aaron Dow. Bryan is survived by his mother Patricia Dow, his three children: Kaylee Bounds (Ryan), Chelsea Dow, and Brad Dow, his siblings, Denise McMullin (Tony), Craig Dow, and Lynn Dow (Aaron), and grandson Nolan Bounds. Bryan enjoyed golfing, softball, cooking, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store